The public is invited to come join friends and neighbors at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society’s Quarterly Meeting on November 4th 6pm-8pm at Epworthian Hall of the Sebastopol United Methodist Church, 500 Main St. The evening will start with a potluck dinner and conversation, followed by an update on WSCHS business and then the featured presentation regarding the West County Museum’s activities celebrating the Suffrage movement and the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment granting the women’s right to vote in 2020.
Mary Dodgion and other volunteers from the Museum will present a look at the founding women of the Suffrage movement and the methods of publicity that were used to gain support for the women’s right to vote, especially the California campaign. You will also be entertained by a one-act play depicting how theatre and tea were put to work for the cause.
Please bring a dish to share and your own place setting for dinner.
Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Don’t miss this!
Where and when: Monday, Nov. 4, 6 to 8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 500 N. Main St., Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.