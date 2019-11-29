The Old World Carolers present a special benefit concert at Sebastopol United Methodist Church, 500 N. Main St., Sebastopol (across from Safeway), Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2:00 p.m.
This year’s concert includes carols with food, drink, and feasting, including Hacia Belén (Spain), Heap On More Wood (Scotland), St. Basil (Greece), and many others. The Carolers always add a few standards for singing along.
2019 marks the 34th season for The Old World Carolers, sharing beautiful and haunting "endangered" European carols with lyric sheets the audience can take home and use to sing with friends and family. Since the Carolers' concerts are benefits for those in need, these concerts promote a true holiday spirit.
CDs are available at the concert.
Doors open 1:30. Suggested donation is $10 (door only, no advance tickets), kids free. Half of all proceeds benefit local folks in need, half to United Methodist Church charities. Info: 823-7971. Handicapped access at rear entrance of the church. More info and links may be seen at: traditionalfun.org/owc.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.