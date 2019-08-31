The Eel River, our neighboring river just north of the Russian, offers one of the best opportunities for wild salmon recovery on the entire west coast. The huge watershed, which drains south to north through Mendocino and Humboldt counties, has weathered decades of overfishing, logging, flooding and drought. It has beautiful scenery, multiple forks, and supports several important industries, as with many river systems in California. Today, the Eel’s recovering wild salmon compete for water with the region’s cannabis and wine industries. This inquisitive and aesthetic film is “rooted in the belief that we can live symbiotically with our watersheds and encourage both a rivers’ recovery and economic future.” Join us for this documentary film screening and a presentation by local experts from Sonoma Water on fisheries projects within our own Russian River and Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed.
When and where: Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa
CANCELLATION POLICY: If you need to cancel, please notify us as soon as possible so that someone on the wait list may attend. Due to administrative costs, events that cost $20 and less are non-refundable (except in case of our cancelling for heavy rain or other extenuating circumstances, in which case we will issue full refunds). Thank you for your understanding and for your interest and support of our programs!
