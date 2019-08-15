Together we will hike where very few people have hiked before. Only exposed in the dry season, we’ll walk into the heart of the Laguna and see what an amazing place it really is. The trails are rough, so bring a stick or hiking poles if you have them. We will catch the free (no fare) Sebastopol shuttle bus and then walk to Laguna Farms, a CSA producing vegetables for food boxes and for farmer’s markets. The owner has promised a private tour of the farm. We return along the laguna highlands and a section of the Joe Rodota Trail.
5-6 miles, flat but some rough spots.
Bring a hat, water and a snack, a stick or walking poles if you have them, and wear comfortable shoes.
Leader: Simon Lowings
When and where: Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the downtown plaza, 6901 MacKinley St.
