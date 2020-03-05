Political Farce By Dario Fo
Commedia del arte meets the Marx Brothers and Keystone Cops in this uproarious lampooning of police corruption. A man has fallen—or was he pushed?—from a fourth floor window. The suspect is a disguise artist who takes the bumbling police on a side-splitting roller coaster ride of masterful deception.
Where and when:
Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol
Runs March 20 – April 11
Thursdays at 8 PM;
Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM;
Sundays at 5 PM
TICKETS:
$35 General; $25 Senior; $15 Student w ID;
Thursdays are “Pay What You Will”/ Cash at the door
