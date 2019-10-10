OCA welcomes back this internationally renowned folk duo on tour from Scotland and England! Alan Reid is an award-winning singer, composer, keyboardist and founding member of the legendary Battlefield Band, whose warm vocals and traditional and original songs, with their beguiling melodies and strong historical content, blend seamlessly with Dutch-born guitarist Rob van Sante’s skillful guitar accompaniment. Van Sante contributes lead and harmony vocals as well as mandolin, bass, synthesizers and percussion. He was the sound engineer with the Battlefield Band and continues to be a noted producer, recording engineer and session musician based in Leeds, England. Enjoy a memorable evening of well-crafted, lyrical songs steeped in history, strong in storytelling and rich in melody in the Scottish tradition with Alan Reid and Rob van Sante. Not to be missed! Fine refreshments available.
$20 Advance / $25 at the door
Where and when: Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental
