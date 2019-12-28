With the same meticulous research and vivid storytelling she brought to Raymond Carver: A Writer’s Life, Carol Sklenicka integrates the drama of Adams’ deeply felt, elegantly fierce life with a cascade of events—the civil rights and women’s movements, the sixties counterculture, and sexual freedom. This biography’s revealing analyses of Adams’ stories and novels from Careless Love to Superior Women to The Last Lovely City, and her extensive interviews with Adams’s family and friends, among them Mary Gaitskill, Diane Johnson, Anne Lamott, and Alison Lurie, give us the definitive story of a writer often dubbed “America’s Colette.” Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer captures not just a beloved woman’s life in full, but a crucial span of American history.
AUTHOR: Carol Sklenicka is the author of Raymond Carver: A Writer’s Life, which was named one of the 10 Best Books of 2009 by The New York Times Book Review, and Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer. She lives with poet and novelist R.M. Ryan in northern California.
When and where: Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at Copperfield's Books, 138 Main St., Sebastopol
