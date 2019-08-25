In the heartland, messages of love and kindness are okay when they come from the pulpit, but not politicians. Why? See American Heretics when it screens at Sebastopol's Rialto Cinema Sept 3 followed by a Q&A discussion with director Catherine Butler.
Journey into the buckle of Bible belt where a group of defiant Oklahomans are rising up to challenge deeply rooted fundamentalist Christian doctrine. Labeled as “heretics” for their beliefs and actions, they refuse to wield their faith as a sword sharpened by literal interpretations of the Bible. Especially those interpretations that continue to justify nationalism and hack away at landmark civil rights protections for women, minorities, immigrants, and the LGBTQ communities. These American Heretics are still interested in saving you from hell, but it’s the earthly one, where poverty, discrimination and nationalism oppress those “who are the least among us.”
Directed and Produced by Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Jeanine and Catherine Butler; edited by award-winning editor Jamie Lee Godfrey (National Geographic, Newseum); and lensed by Peter Hutchens (Showtime’s “The Trade,” and Oprah Winfrey’s “Belief” series).
When and where: Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas Sonoma County, 6868 McKinley Ave, Sebastopol
