John Wubbenhorst has spent years of study with the North Indian bansuri (bamboo flute) and will play and tell stories of his trips and studies with great music masters. John is accompanied by Eric Smith on the electronic “Zendrum” and brings his eclectic background for this music. John is a disciple of the great bansuri master Hariprasad Chaurasia as well as having played with many masters east and west. John has 2 degrees in world music from the Rotterdam Conservatorium and the founder of the East/West group Facing East.
When and where: Thursday, Oct 10, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Many Rivers Books and Tea, 130 S Main St., Sebastopol
