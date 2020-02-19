The Analy Band Wagon is hosting its fourth annual Pasta and Music Night fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5:30 to 9 pm at the Masonic Lodge, 373 N. Main St., Sebastopol.
Enjoy a meal of pasta, salad, bread, drinks and dessert while being serenaded by small ensembles led by the many multi-talented students in the Analy High School Instrumental Music program. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.
A silent auction will feature select and distinctive Sonoma County wines and merchandise. All of the proceeds support Analy High School’s Music Program.
Tickets: $20 adults, $5 child (6-12).
Pre-event tickets are available on the Analy Band Wagon website at analybandwagon.org
For more information, contact Janis Snyder, program coordinator for Analy Band Wagon, 707-824-2337 or coordinator@analybandwagon.org.
— Submitted by
Analy Band Wagon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.