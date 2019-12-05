Analy High School Concert Image

Kick off your December holidays with music from all four Analy ensembles: Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Orchestra and Jazz Band – directed by Mr. Casey Jones. Come and enjoy concert band music, classical orchestra music and a little jazz.

These are special student performances. It will be a night to remember. Plus there will be treats and snacks available at intermission.

Tickets are $7 at the door, students and seniors are $5, and children under 6 are free.

Spread the word to family and friends and support the magic of music at Analy High School!

For more information contact: Janis Snyder, Program Coordinator, Analy Band Wagon

Phone: 707-824-2337 Email: coordinator@analybandwagon.org

Where and when: Friday, Dec. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Analy High School Theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol, CA

