The Analy Sports Hall of Fame committee will induct the class of 2019 at an awards dinner on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. The banquet is open to the public. The event will kick off with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner and awards to follow at 7 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased for $80. Advance ticketas can be purchased by contacting Loretta Castleberry at 707-823-5592 or lcastle@sonic.net.
The 2018 Hall of Fame inductees are Dan Bourdon, Donny Guerinoni, Katie Franci, Guy Hutchens and Randy Graham.
