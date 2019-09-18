KRCB and Muir’s Tea Room join in the festivities
The popular BBC series, Downton Abbey, has been made into a movie, which is opening this Friday at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, with a special advanced showing on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast, the film finds the Crawleys and their staff preparing for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England, which will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.
KRCB is hosting a special screening of the movie on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. It’s a party so dress in period clothing and invite your friends.
Sebastopol food writer Michele Anna Jordan has looking forward to this movie opening for a long time.
“I love to dress up, to wear taffeta, chiffon, beads, lace, and velvet, and there is no better opportunity this fall than the opening of The Downton Abbey movie,” she said. “I just wish I could invite everyone over for a midnight dinner or at least sandwiches and sherry. I adore Lady Mary.”
Sebastopol’s Muir’s Tea Rooom will also be getting in on the fun. They will be offering a traditional English Downton Abbey Tea for the next two weekends, featuring an Edwardian Yorkshire menu that features foods from the series.
Muir’s Tea Room will be offering samples from the menu on the movie’s opening night, Friday, Sept. 20, from 4:15 to 7 p.m. and will be taking donations for Native Song Bird Rescue.
“Our chef, who was the proprietor of one of the top restaurants in Bristol, England, for a decade before moving here and starting at Muir’s two years ago, is especially adept at preparing beautiful and delicious traditional English food with regional specialties,” said Muir’s Tea Room owner Christine Dzilvelis.
Muir’s Downton Abbey teas will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20, 21 and 22 and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations and prepayment required. Find out more at muirstearoomandcafe.com/downtonabbey-menu.
