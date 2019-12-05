Santa is coming to town!
We are so excited for our Annual Toy drive with Santa to be at Toyworks in Sebastopol DECEMBER 8TH 11AM TO 1PM come join the fun, donate a toy to be given to a local child this Christmas and get your picture with Santa
Make some holiday memories with Christmas crafts, decorate
cookies and sip hot cocoa with Santa and his toy shop.
When and where: Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Toyworks, 6940 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
