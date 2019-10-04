Andrea Miller and Carey Wheaton

Andrea Miller, director of Reclaim Our Vote, and local Sebastopol volunteer Carey Wheaton

 Photo Jim Wheaton

Andrea Miller, above left in blue, is the director Reclaim Our Vote, a non-partisan phone bank, post carding and text banking campaign that contacts voters of color in states with a history of voter suppression and helps them to register and vote. Sebastopol resident Carey Wheaton, standing next to Miller, is a Reclaim Our Vote core team member and phone bank and post carding host. Miller spoke to a standing room only crowd at a private venue in Sebastopol on Monday, Sept. 30.

