Start Here! is an overview of the County of Sonoma’s job application, examination and selection processes. Our class is intended for the public - whether you are looking for a new position now or planning for a future employment opportunity.
The next class is on Thursday, March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 575 Administration Drive, Suite 117C, Santa Rosa
This class This two-hour session will provide information on how to submit a thorough application, interview and examination best practices, and much more.
Plenty of information will be shared, so bring your questions and a pen. We look forward to helping you put your best foot forward when applying for positions with the County.
If you have any questions, or are unable to attend this class and would like to be notified when future classes are held, email us at careers@sonoma-county.org and we will add you to our mailing list.
Please Note: Tickets are not required for this event, but you must register in advance. See Eventbrite for details.
— Submitted by the County of Sonoma
