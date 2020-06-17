Are you a print subscriber looking to read Sonoma West Times & News online?
There are 3 simple steps:
STEP 1) Create a online user account. Many readers have already created online user accounts for themselves, but if you haven't, do it now. Click on https://www.sonomawest.com/users/signup/ and fill out the form. (If you already have a user account, just proceed to Step 2.)
STEP 2) Log in using the online user account you just created. (The login button is the top right hand corner of the website.)
STEP 3) Link your online user account to your subscription number. For this step you'll need your subscription number. (It's on your bill or, if you dig up an old print copy, it's on the mailing label - top right corner, second number from the top.) Can't find it? Call Cherie at 707-433-4451 or email her at cherie@hbgtrib.com.
Once you've got your subscriber number, go here: http://www.sonomawest.com/site/services/
On that page, go to the third box down — the one that says "Online access for print subscribers." Click on "Get Started." Don't lose heart, you're almost there!
A small pop-up will appear asking for your subscriber number and your LAST NAME in ALL CAPS. Enter those then click the Claim button.
You're all done. Happy reading!
If you have any problems — or you just want us to do this for you — call Cherie at 707-433-4451 or email her your name, address and city at cherie@hbgtrib.com.
