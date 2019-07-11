Kandinsky

Expressionist work by Wassily Kandinsky

Learn about the Expressionism movement in art with the art history afternoon workshop at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts on Wednesday, July 17. Through a mixture of films and discussion attendees will learn the basics of this concept. Pre-sale tickets are $16 and $20 at the door. The workshop runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 282 S. High St., Sebastopol.

