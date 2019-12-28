Come to the opening reception for "Art Quilts," a collaboration of Sebastopol Center for the Arts (SCA) & Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA) on Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 to 4 p.m.
The show runs from Jan. 11 – Feb. 16.
This exhibition shows ART QUILTS: art objects that reference stitched layered sculptures, using modern and/or traditional quilting techniques.
Gallery III “Innards” by Karen Lockert
Gallery II SAQA trunk show - “How Did They Do That?"
When and where: Opening reception, Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 to 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Center For The Arts, 282 High St., Sebastopol
