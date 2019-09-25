Sonoma County Art Trails, the oldest juried open studio tour in the country, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. A self-guided open studio tour, this year’s event features 140 artists throughout Sonoma County.
“Nine of the artists have been participating for over 30 years, and there are 14 new artists on the tour,” said Sebastopol Center for the Arts director Anjana Utarid.
Since its inception, hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors have participated in this much-anticipated yearly event.
Plan your tour: Go to the Preview Exhibit’s opening reception on Sept. 27
For art lovers, the most challenging part of Art Trails is figuring out which studios to visit. There are so many choices. That’s where the preview exhibit comes in.
The preview exhibit features a single piece from each artist on the tour, giving you a chance to see each artist’s work up close before making your decision. You can also peruse the event’s handsome catalog and website as well, but seeing the work in person gives you a more visceral sense of each artist’s technique.
The preview exhibit runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 South High St., but you won’t want to miss the opening reception on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.
With wine, appetizers and a delightful crush of local art lovers, it’s always one of the most fun and enriching events on Sebastopol’s busy cultural calendar.
Visit open studios in October
The open studio tours themselves happen on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering visitors the opportunity to learn firsthand from the artists what inspires their art, how it is made and where it is made.
During both weekends, participating artists will welcome the public into their personal workspaces. They’ll share their artistic process and invite conversations, so that you can learn more about how they arrive at their finished work and what moved and inspired them to create. It’s a great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes view of how and where an artist works.
Admission, as always, is free.
Art Trails is produced by Sebastopol Center for the Arts, a community arts organization committed to cultivating a vibrant, accessible and world-class art community in Sonoma County.
