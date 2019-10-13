Sunday's special zero-waste pancake breakfast at the fire house went off without a hitch, thanks to the well-coordinated efforts of many local organizations.
The firefighters cooked the food for the eager crowd — and wow, what a line!
Sunny Galbraith, a member of Sebastopol's Zero Waste Subcommittee and a co-organizer of the event, did much of the zero waste planning and organization — she thought of everything, including the acquisition of 34 cloth tablecloths.
Sebastopol Cub Scout Pack 128 cleared the plates and silverware. Students from Analy and Orchard View high schools ferried the dirty dishes to the Ceres community kitchen, where they washed them.
All of the above worked alongside events waste-specialist Mary Munot, known as “Green Mary,” to keep reusable utensils and cutlery in circulation and to ensure that food waste of all kinds is diverted to compost collection.
And all the funds, as usual, went to support the the work of Sebastopol Fire Department. Good job, everyone!
