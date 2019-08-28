The 25th annual Bodega Art and Wine Festival returned to the small village of Bodega at Watts Ranch on Aug. 24 with plenty of wine and copious amounts of seafood options from grilled oysters to fried calamari.
The event also featured local art vendors, music, kids activities and a visit from Captain Jack Spareribs (left). The Bodega Volunteer Fire Department was also on deck to sell fire department T-shirts and hand-made hats. Stewards of the Coast also attended with their collection of sea stars, sea cucumbers and seaweed.
Enjoy the photos!
