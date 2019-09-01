It's coming around again! This year, open studios at Atelier One will once again be held on the final weekend of September. Join us for art, music and conversation, with new and long-time artist tenants of our building.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2860 Bowen St., Graton.
List of 2019 participants: Susan Greer, Lisa Beerntsen, Maureen Lomasney, Britta Kathmeyer, Cindy Cleary, Susan Proehl, Charles Becker, Claude Smith, Linda Sorensen, Christiane Vincent, Elizabeth Peyton, Viki Ius, Robert Poplack, Robert Breyer, Monty Monty, Joy and Lamont Langworthy.
Also open that weekend will be the somewhat newly formed Studio 9000 Clay Collective which is across the street (technically, the address is 9000 Donald St., but the entrance faces Bowen St.)
