Appearing at Many Rivers Books for the first time, Nick Egan will be speaking about his latest book, Shift. In Shift, Nick Egan shows how to improve organizational leadership and personal and professional development by dismantling mental limitations and reclaiming freedom and flexibility. Combining studies in psychology and Buddhist philosophy, he demonstrates how to:
- Deconstruct stories to open paths to progress
- Understand interconnectivity to expand potential
- Reframe difficulties as opportunities
- Eliminate useless ideas to embrace positive solutions
- Reduce addiction to urgency to increase productivity
- Practice patience to avoid frustration
- Achieve a “flow state” to transform your experience
Filled with practical exercises and invaluable advice, Shift can help anyone meet challenges effortlessly, develop positive lifelong habits, and create a world of limitless possibility.
Nick Egan, PhD is a sought-after speaker who encourages organizational and personal growth utilizing his understanding of positive psychology and Buddhist philosophy. He’s also the author of Shift: The Art of Transforming Limitations, in which he details how to improve organizational leadership and personal and professional development by dismantling mental limitations and reclaiming freedom, flexibility, and success.
When and where: Thursday, Sept. 12, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Many Rivers Books and Tea, 130 S. Main St., Sebastopol
