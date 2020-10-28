Michele Brakeman sorts apples at the Walker Ranch in Graton where a dozen apple varieties are available for visitors. The Walker family has been farming apples for four generations and are one of the very few remaining orchards where customers can purchase fresh picked apples. The apple harvest this year in Sonoma County was considered a very good one thanks to enough cold nights last winter that allowed the apple trees to “chill” during the torment season. There are just over 2,000 acres of apple orchards in Sonoma County, primarily in the west county region surrounding Sebastopol. The local apple crop is valued at about $3.5 million and most of the apples are now grown organically and dry-farmed.
