Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and singer, Barbara Higbie, in duo with iconic women’s music pioneer, singer/songwriter, teacher and activist Cris Williamson (The Changer & The Changed), bring their uplifting mixture of new material and old favorites to one of their favorite venues! The very real friendship binding these two brings a powerful mixture guaranteed to delight, inspire, cheer and comfort. $28/Advance; $34 at the door (if available).
Fine refreshments, wheelchair accessible, Art Gallery. Reservations advised via BrownPaperTickets or www.occidentalcenterforthearts.org. 707-874-9392.
When and where: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct. Occidental, CA. 95465
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.