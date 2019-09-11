Park Side School

Sebastopol Rotary’s Learn With Me program pairs volunteer tutors with K-4 students at Park Side School to help with reading practice and school work. Make a difference in as little as one hour each week. No experience necessary as training and ongoing support are provided. Next orientations on Sept. 19. For more information, contact Deborah Drehmel, 707-293-4147 or dremichmel@gmail.com.

