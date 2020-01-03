Docent Training Orientation
- Monday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free. Each orientation will be the same so choose the date and time that works for you then register to attend. All docent training orientations take place at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
Learning Laguna docents provide meaningful volunteer service to schools to ensure a healthy future for the Laguna de Santa Rosa and the children of our community. Children need to get outside and spend quality time learning about the natural world so they can thrive in all aspects of their lives. Learning Laguna is a two-part wetland education experience for second through fourth grade students that inspires learning with specially designed, engaging activities focused on the Laguna ecosystem and gets children outside for explorations in nature. Docents are caring community members who serve as mentors and nature buddies as they delight in discovery right along with the children!
Throughout the docent training course, volunteers will learn about the Laguna de Santa Rosa and techniques for working with children in a fun, supportive environment. Experts in biology, natural history and environmental education lead the classes and mentor trainees as they learn to teach the dynamic Learning Laguna classroom and field activities. After the training course, docents work in teams each fall and spring to teach and foster respect and love for the laguna in every classroom they visit and every field trip they lead.
The Laguna Foundation invites community members to share in the life-enriching experiences of being a Learning Laguna docent! Attend a training orientation to find out more. The training orientation event will include an overview of the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the work of the Laguna Foundation, plus a summary of the training program and the docent job along with an opportunity to experience some of the Learning Laguna activities with current docents.
The 60-hour training course begins March 16. Visit the website for the training schedule and fees: www.lagunafoundation.org
— Submitted by Maggie Hart, outreach manager, Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation
Log In
