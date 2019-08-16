Russian River Senior Resource Center and Sebastopol Area Senior Center and are throwing a combined Potluck Picnic at Armstrong Woods! Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Russian River will provide drinks; Sebastopol will provide chicken for barbecuing; YOU BRING YOUR FAVORITE POTLUCK DISH.
The day will include competitive games (Russian River vs. Sebastopol) and Music and a Sing-Along (if you play an instrument, bring it with you, let's jam.)
Drive yourself and get ferried into the park, or meet at Russian River Senior Center at 10 a.m. for a ride up in the van.
$6 if you drive yourself; $8 if you ride with the van. (If you drive yourself you will get detail directions)
Please let us know by Tuesday, August 20, if you are going to join us. Call 707-823-1640 x400 or drop in to put your name on the sign-up sheet.
Looking forward to a fun day!!
When and where: Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve
