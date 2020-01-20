Maybe you’ve walked the trail, attended a workshop at the LEC, or crossed over the Laguna on your way to or from west county – but what is the Laguna de Santa Rosa, exactly, and why is it important? The topography, soil and climate of the Santa Rosa Plain produce a mosaic of interwoven and diverse habitats that provide homes to many different plants and animals, including rare and endemic species. This rich ecosystem makes the Laguna a special and significant place for us all. Join us for a lively visual journey to meet some of the life of the Laguna and to gain deeper understanding and connection to our shared home environment.
Past attendees say this presentation is hands-down the BEST way to learn a lot about the Laguna in a short period of time!
Denise Cadman, environmental specialist at the city of Santa Rosa, has been steward of the Laguna for more than 25 years and an integral part of our docent training at the Laguna Foundation since 1998.
When and where: Thursday, March 26, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa
Register online here: https://biologyofthelaguna.eventbrite.com
