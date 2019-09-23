The annual Sonoma Coast Surf rider fundraiser returns Saturday, Oct. 5 with the blue water paddle race from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This is a water craft race for stand up paddle boarding, outrigger canoe, canoe, surf ski and kayaking.
Also included in the race is a pet division where pets can ride with their owners.
Tickets are $30 and include food and prizes. $10 for kids 18 and under.
The event will also feature a raffle.
Parking is $7.
To sign up for the race visit paddleguru.com.
When and where: Oct. 5 at Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road, Bodega Bay.
