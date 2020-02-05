Russian River writer (and Sonoma West columnist) Bob Jones will read from his new book, “Proud to Be a River Rat” this Friday, Feb. 7, at the Guerneville Senior Center from 1 to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public at the Russian River Senior Resource Center, 15010 Armstrong Woods road in Guerneville.
Jones, former pastor of the Guerneville Community Church and longtime Russian River resident “is one of the most interesting people I know, a kind of small-town ‘Man for All Seasons,’” said Sonoma County writer and historian Gaye Lebaron in her comments on the new book.
“A combination of pastor, musicologist, columnist and a keen observer of people, he as chronicled three (or four) decades of the history of Guerneville, its environs and the people who shaped the community character,” said Lebaron.
“Proud to Be a River Rat” draws on Jones’ 50 years as a river resident, local pastor and author of the weekly column, “Keeping the Faith.”
— By Frank Robertson
