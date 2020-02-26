Ice Palace Waltz

Come hear Barbara Baer discuss her new book, “The Ice Palace Waltz” on Sunday, March 1, 2 to 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court in Occidental. The book follows two Jewish immigrant families — rough and ready western pioneers and the smooth ‘our crowd’ New Yorkers — as they come together in a riveting family saga amid the financial and social turmoil of early 20th Century America. This event features selected readings with slide show, Q&A, book sales and signing. Free admission. Jewish food noshes available by donation, wine and beer for sale.

