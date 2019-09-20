Sebastopol author and pastoral counselor Dr. Terri Daniel discusses her new book, GRIEF AND GOD: WHEN RELIGION DOES MORE HARM THAN HEALING.
In many religious traditions, God is believed to be responsive to the needs of believers, and in difficult times, the faithful turn to God for comfort and guidance. But when God is viewed as a benevolent protector that can shield us from harm, what happens to faith — and healing — when God fails to provide that protection?
Dr. Daniel explores this question in her new book, which deconstructs theological frameworks that can inhibit healing for those who are grieving a profound loss. Doctrines such as original sin, salvation and eternal punishment can be soul-crushing for someone dealing with loss, trauma and bereavement. Similarly, the belief that petitionary or intercessory prayer can change the course of events can lead to confusion and guilt when prayers don’t produce the desired results. While these beliefs may be helpful for some, they create cognitive dissonance for others, which can make the mourning process more painful.
Terri is an interfaith pastoral counselor who conducts workshops worldwide for bereaved individuals and bereavement professionals. She is certified in death, dying and bereavement by the Association for Death Education and Counseling, and in trauma care by the International Association of Trauma Professionals.
Requested donation: $5
When and where: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 to 8 p.m. at at Many Rivers Books and Tea, 130 S. Main St., Sebastopol
