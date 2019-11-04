This play follows the fictional story of a grad student’s online personal ad luring a mysterious journalism student to his subterranean research lab and the chaos that ensues. 8 to 10 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol.
Tickets are $15 to $30 and can be purchased online at http://www.mainstagewest.com/plays/boom-by-peter-sinn-nachtrieb/.
