Celebrating another year of local food, sustainable agriculture and family farms!
An annual tradition, each January we invite our whole community to gather with local farmers and farm advocates from across the North Bay to look back on the 2019 season, from accomplishments to tribulations to those we’ve lost along the way, all while planting seeds collectively for 2020. “CAFF” stands for Community Alliance WITH Family Farmers, so bring a friend––farmers and non-farmers alike––to learn how we can all help grow a more regenerative, just and abundant food system from the soil up.
FREE to attend. All welcome.
Potluck dinner, drinks, an update from our statewide organization, and lively stories from 3 inspiring, local farmers.
When and where: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
