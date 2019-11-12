Kick off the holiday season with concerts by the California Redwood Chorale.
The group will be performing a show on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Stephen's Church in Sebastopol and on Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa.
Tickets for each show are $20. https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4401324
The group us led by conductor Gage Purdy, pianist John Hazelrigg and the Vintner's String Quartet with Matt Vincent.
