Winter 2018’s Record Low Number of Overwintering Monarch Butterflies in California Need Your Help! The results from this winter’s Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count left us shocked: an all-time record low of 28,429 monarchs at 213 sites which is an 86% drop from the previous count done at Thanksgiving 2017, when 192,668 monarchs were counted at 263 sites. These valuable pollinators need help from home gardeners.
Suzanne Clarke, a Sonoma County Master Gardener, will cover basic anatomy of both the caterpillar and butterfly stages, their life cycle, diet, and distribution east and west of the Rockies. She will explain what the home gardener can do to help their survival. Suzanne will also describe how to make a caterpillar to butterfly cage where you can watch the growth and metamorphosis yourself.
When and where: Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
