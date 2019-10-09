cemetery3.jpg

PAST LIVES — Molly MacLean, Alex MacLean, Katherine May Mills (director), Jenna Templeton, Paco Pina de Stanley, Michael Maclean and Elizabeth Fuller.

 Photo Shayla Rose-Brown

Another year, another bunch of great stories from the lives of earlier generations in Sebastopol. Katherine May Mills is the writer and director of Sebastopol Cemetery Walk. Six generations of her family are buried in the cemetery.

cemetery2.jpg
cemetery1.jpg

REENACTION — Emily Webster, front, with Brenda Nichols and this handsome dude reenact an incident from the 1940s where the telephone company caught fire.
7080853178600423196_IMG_1834.jpg

Michael MacLean and Alex MacLean in a skit from Sebastopol Cemetery Walk.
_1415685336290156986_IMG_1819.jpg
3986515003573791745_IMG_1871.jpg

Michael MacLean and Elizabeth Fuller in a skit from Cemetery Walk.
IMG-7457.jpg

Jeff Diamond and Steve Einstein as the O’Leary brothers. The O'Learys ran the funeral parlor in Sebastopol for generations.
IMG-7452.jpg

Jeff Diamond as one of the O’Leary brothers.
IMG-7475.jpg

Michael MacLean and Jenna Templeton in a skit from this year's Sebastopol Cemetery Walk.

