Teen chef
This is the required orientation for teens to become a volunteer at Ceres. Volunteering at Ceres gives you the opportunity to become skilled at cooking a wide range of delicious and healthy food; make a life-changing difference for people in a health crisis; expand your circle of friends; develop new talents and gain self-confidence; gain real-life job skills; work your way to becoming a youth yeader and gain skills in leadership, peer teaching, public speaking and more; collect community service credits; learn to garden; discover how your food choices influence your own health and that of the planet. It all happens on Monday. Feb. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ceres Community Project Kitchen, 7351 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. Registration required. Also complete an application before coming to the orientation. Ceres Community Project, 707-829-5833 or info@ceresproject.org.

