Chimera Arts Halloween

Join Chimera Arts for its first Halloween Party with fun activities, snacks and drinks, tunes and broom casting. We will also be unveiling our new jewelry casting studio. This is a free event but donations are gladly accepted. Event is on Saturday, Oct. 26, 3 to 8 p.m. at Chimera Art Space, 6791 Sebastopol Ave. Suite 180, Sebastopol.

