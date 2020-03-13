The city of Sebastopol issued a proclamation of a local emergency on Thursday, March 12, in what the city representatives said is a proactive measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into the community and protect the health of its citizens, workers and staff.
Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga, the city’s director of emergency services, issued the proclamation, which is expected to be ratified at the March 17 city council meeting. The proclamation follows similar actions by the state of California, county of Sonoma and other cities in the county.
“The proclamation is being implemented to better assist the city to adequately plan, prepare and pre-position resources to be able to effectively respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and to warn residents and visitors of the threat posed by COVID-19 and to enable them sufficient time to plan and prepare,” Chief Braga said. “We’re in daily contact with the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Services and Department of Health Services to stay apprised of this quickly changing situation.”
The city is taking several concrete steps to limit the spread of the virus:
- Following the lead of the state of California, the city is recommending that gatherings of 250 people or more be postponed or cancelled.
- City employees are being urged not to attend any gatherings of more than 250 people.
- Travel by city staff for training purposes has been paused.
- City council meeting agendas will be limited to essential items only, and citizens are urged to watch city meetings online rather than attending them in person. Should citizens wish to comment on upcoming agenda items, they are asked to submit their comments via email to Assistant City Manager/City Clerk Mary Gourley at mgourley@cityofsebastopol.org or via telephone at 707-823-1153. Comments should be submitted as far as possible in advance of the meeting in order to ensure that staff members have sufficient time to enter them into council meeting packets.
While there have currently been no confirmed cases of community-spread COVID-19 in Sonoma County, on March 2 the Sonoma County Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed that it anticipates additional cases in the county from non-travel, community transmission due to the increase of these cases in the country, combined with the worldwide uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
“We feel that the prudent and responsible course of action is to do everything that we can to limit the spread of the virus,” said Vice Mayor Una Glass. “This decision was not made lightly. We realize that there will be negative economic impacts, but if we don’t act decisively now, the human and long-ranging economic impacts could potentially be far worse.”
Mayor Patrick Slayter stressed the importance of “social distancing” to slow the spread of the illness and protect more vulnerable community members.
“We understand from those who know better than we do about these matters that for people in good health, the virus can be mild, but limiting exposure and practicing what is being called ‘social distancing’ creates less of an opportunity for those who may be carrying the virus unknowingly to pass it along to more vulnerable community members, especially older people and those with underlying medical conditions,” Slayter said.
The local emergency proclamation will remain in effect until its termination is proclaimed by the city council of the city of Sebastopol.
