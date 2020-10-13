Sebastopol City Council Member Michael Carnacchi and his landlord Harvey Heningsen have erected a timely sign for motorists and other passersby on Sebastopol’s Healdsburg Avenue to be sure to participate in the Nov. 3 election. All registered voters were mailed ballots last week and they can now be returned by mail or dropped at several official ballot collection locations.
A full list of these locations is available at Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters website. All mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
(0) comments
