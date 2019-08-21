Classic American hot rods and cruisers will blast from the past at Monte Rio’s 21st annual Russian River Car Show this Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Monte Rio beach parking lot.
A $10 pancake breakfast kicks off the all-day exhibit open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the beach parking area across from the Rio Theater.
The Russian River Historical Society presents the annual show, which is open to older American cars and trucks built before 1974.
Prizes for best in class and best in show will be awarded. Admission is free.
The annual event draws cars from all over Northern California with more than 100 entries expected on Saturday. There’s also a raffle with prizes including wine and local restaurant meals.
