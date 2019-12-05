Climate Hope during Climate Change image 
Join us for a talk on climate hope during climate change. Learn more about what we can do
to make a difference for the future.
Elaine Wellin, Ph.D, teaches environmental sociology at Sonoma State University and 
directs the Northern California Earth Institute offers climate hope support and groups to 
community members, schools, and businesses.
When and where: Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Guerneville Regional Library

