Join us for a talk on climate hope during climate change. Learn more about what we can do
to make a difference for the future. Elaine Wellin, Ph.D, teaches environmental sociology at Sonoma State University and
directs the Northern California Earth Institute offers climate hope support and groups to
community members, schools, and businesses. When and where: Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Guerneville Regional Library
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Sonoma West Headline Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Health district sells hospital
- Commentary: When helping isn’t helpful
- Commentary - New Local Coastal Plan: Devoid of protections, full of loopholes
- Hike the Divide
- Car chase ends in death in custody
- Mixed use development planned for Rio Nido strip
- Thanksgiving fairies celebrate 19 years of dinners
- Winter shelter opens in Guerneville
- Sebastopol sisters reach out to the homeless along the Joe Rodota Trail
- Teachers and district work together to pass high school parcel tax
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Gang of Five: Notes from the Dec. 3 Sebastopol City Council
- West County History Corner
- Commentary - New Local Coastal Plan: Devoid of protections, full of loopholes
- Thanksgiving fairies celebrate 19 years of dinners
- Winter shelter opens in Guerneville
- Hike the Divide
- Sebastoblog: Child’s View, Part II
- Health district sells hospital
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.