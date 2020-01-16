OCA is pleased to present a compelling music and spoken word event for Black History Month . ‘Climbing Up the Mountain’: Singing the History of Black America, by Benjamin Mertz.
Benjamin Mertz (benjaminmertz.com) is a charismatic performer, composer, and song leader who specializes in music of the Black Spiritual tradition. He is also a writer, a human rights activist and workshop leader, and the founder/director of Joyful Noise Gospel Singers. He has just released his first CD entitled ‘Climbing Up the Mountain’. Join Benjamin Mertz as he leads us on a journey through history, with the power and beauty of black traditional music. From work songs to spirituals, from gospel to blues and jazz, this inspiring presentation will celebrate the wisdom and courage of black music, and the indelible mark it has made on American culture.
Singing along is encouraged! Benjamin will be joined by vocalist Nancy Louise, with Brendan Buss on saxophone.You won’t want to miss this uplifting and enlightening concert ! $15 Adv/$20 at the door.
Where and when: Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
