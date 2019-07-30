Dennis Gaxiola who has appeared on Comedy Central with Jamie Foxx, Latin Kings of Comedy Tour and Dry Bar Comedy Series will be our headliner along with host “Uncle” Charlie Adams, and special guest Juan Carlos. Dennis Gaxiola is the son of a preacher and he ministers at youth conventions. He is a retired military veteran and after over twenty-five years he is still doing his clean comedy act.
Tickets are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce (cash/check), The Mail Center (cash/check) and the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center for $35 per ticket.
This event will be held Aug. 10 at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center to benefit the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. Show starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., beer, wine and light refreshments will be available for sale.
— Submitted by the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center
