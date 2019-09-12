In this workshop SRJC counselor, Candy Owens, will provide an overview of the process of transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College to a four-year university.
The event is designed for high school students and their parents.
Space is limited to 15 students, please sign up at the information desk or online at sonomalibrary.org.
Cloverdale Library - Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.