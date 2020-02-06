The Cloverdale Farmers Market will have a special pop-up event on Feb. 11
Their first pop-up for 2020 will feature most regular vendors and maybe a few crafters, offering a selection of gifts for Valentine's Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 225 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.
