Learn how to create art pieces with the paper marbling technique at the Cloverdale Regional Library on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Materials will be provided but space is limited, so register for the event online or at the library.
When and where: Aug. 7 at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
